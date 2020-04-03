Mike Greenberg Reads an Iron Man Story from “5-Minute Marvel Stories on Disney’s YouTube Channel

It’s Disney storytime at YouTube and everyone is invited! Disney has started a new series on the channel that will feature a friendly face from the Disney family reading their favorite stories. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg joins the fun today reading about Iron Man in 5 Minute Marvel Stories.

What’s happening:

With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.

As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Mike Greenberg reads a story featuring his favorite character, Iron Man from 5 Minute Marvel Stories. Check it out below:

