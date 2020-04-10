Daisy Ridley Reads “BB-8 on the Run” on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Daisy Ridley joins the fun today reading BB-8 on the Run.

What’s happening:

With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.

As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Daisy Ridley reads a Star Wars story about BB-8

Today (April 10) is Daisy’s birthday!

Ridley had her major breakout role appearing as the main protagonist, Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens . She’s also lent her voice to the character of Rey in video games.

. She’s also lent her voice to the character of Rey in video games. When Disney parks reopen, fans will be able to see Ridley’s Rey on the Rise of the Resistance

