Milo Manheim Reads a Guardians of the Galaxy Story on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Milo Manheim joins the fun today reading “Rocket Science” from 5-Minute Marvel Stories.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s happening:
- With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.
- As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Milo Manheim reads a story about the Guardians of the Galaxy from 5-Minute Marvel Stories. Check it out below:
More Milo Manheim:
More Disney books for kids:
- Officer Judy Hopps read a story?! Yep, Ginnifer Goodwin the voice of the energetic bunny, shares a Zootopia themed
tailtale.
- Sofia Wylie reads a charming tale about Belle and the Beast from 365 Bedtime Stories
- Be Our Chef’s Angela Kinsey reads a story about everyone’s favorite friendly snowman, Olaf!
- The multi-talented Disney Legend, Paige O’Hara read—appropriately—a Beauty and the Beast story.
- ESPN SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan read “A Sure Cure for the Hiccups” from 5 Minute Mickey Mouse Stories.
- Catch an exciting Iron Man story as told by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg.
- Tony Hale revealed that Forky asked to borrow his voice for Toy Story 4, then read Forky in Craft Buddy Day for fans of all ages.
- Hang with Jeff Goldblum and his sons as they read a Pinocchio story from 365 Bedtime Stories.
- Disney Legend and voice of Mulan, Ming-Na Wen helped fans get over the Tuesday blues as she read A Place for Mulan.
- Take a break with Ashley Eckstein (and special guest Ahsoka Tano) and listen to The Galaxy Needs You.
- Calling all Spider-Man fans! Jason George read a Marvel short story about Peter Parker and Miles Morales.
- John Stamos joined the fun reading, A Kiss Goodnight by Disney Legends Floyd Norman and Richard Sherman.
- Officer Giggle McDimples herself, Ally Maki, read A New Purpose to audiences on Disney’s YouTube channel.
- Yvette Nicole Brown kicked off the Storytime With… series on March 24th with Elena and the Secret of Avalor.