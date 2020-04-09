Milo Manheim Reads a Guardians of the Galaxy Story on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Milo Manheim joins the fun today reading “Rocket Science” from 5-Minute Marvel Stories.

What’s happening:

With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.

As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Milo Manheim reads a story about the Guardians of the Galaxy from 5-Minute Marvel Stories. Check it out below:

Kids will undoubtedly recognize Manheim as the football playing zombie, Zed from the Disney Channel movies, ZOMBIES and ZOMBIES 2 .

and Manheim was a contestant on season 27 of Dancing With the Stars where he and partner Witney Carson finished in 2rd place.

