Ginnifer Goodwin Reads “Judy Hopps and the Missing Jumbo-Pop” on Disney’s YouTube Channel

It’s Disney storytime at YouTube and everyone is invited! Disney has started a new series on the channel that will feature a friendly face from the Disney family reading their favorite stories. Ginnifer Goodwin joins the fun today reading Judy Hopps and the Missing Jumbo-Pop.

What’s happening:

With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.

As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Ginnifer Goodwin reads Judy Hopps and the Missing Jumbo-Pop. Check it out below:

More Ginnifer Goodwin:

as the fairest of all, Snow White. Through the show she met her now husband, Josh Dallas who played Prince Charming—a fairy tale ending if ever there was one! While adults will know Goodwin from films and TV, kids will recognize her voice as that of Judy Hopps in Zootopia, and Fawn in Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast.

