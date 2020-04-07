Sofia Wylie Reads a Charming Beauty and the Beast Tale on Disney’s YouTube Channel

It’s Disney storytime at YouTube and everyone is invited! Disney has started a new series on the channel that will feature a friendly face from the Disney family reading their favorite stories. Sofia Wylie joins the fun today reading a Beauty and the Beast story from 365 Bedtime Stories.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.

As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Sofia Wylie reads a charming tale about Belle and the Beast from 365 Bedtime Stories

More Sofia Wylie:

More Disney books for kids: