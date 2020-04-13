Joonas Suotamo Reads “Star Wars: Chewie and The Porgs” on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Joonas Suotamo joins the fun today fittingly reading Star Wars: Chewie & The Porgs.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s happening:
- With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.
- As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Joonas Suotamo reads Star Wars: Chewie & The Porgs. Check it out below:
- Suotamo portrays Chewbacca in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy and in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
More Disney Storytime with…:
Week Three:
- Happy Easter! Elizabeth Olsen reads a Toy Story adventure where Rex is afraid of the Easter Bunny!
- Brenda Song brings a new story about Belle from Beauty and the Beast to life.
- Even on her birthday Daisy Ridley found some time to read a Star Wars story about BB-8 to fans!
- Marvel stories are proving popular as ZOMBIES star Milo Manheim reads a Guardians of the Galaxy adventure.
- Officer Judy Hopps read a story?! Yep, Ginnifer Goodwin the voice of the energetic bunny, shares a Zootopia themed
tailtale.
- Sofia Wylie reads a charming tale about Belle and the Beast from 365 Bedtime Stories
- Be Our Chef’s Angela Kinsey reads a story about everyone’s favorite friendly snowman, Olaf!
Week Two:
- The multi-talented Disney Legend, Paige O’Hara read—appropriately—a Beauty and the Beast story.
- ESPN SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan read “A Sure Cure for the Hiccups” from 5 Minute Mickey Mouse Stories.
- Catch an exciting Iron Man story as told by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg.
- Tony Hale revealed that Forky asked to borrow his voice for Toy Story 4, then read Forky in Craft Buddy Day for fans of all ages.
- Hang with Jeff Goldblum and his sons as they read a Pinocchio story from 365 Bedtime Stories.
- Disney Legend and voice of Mulan, Ming-Na Wen helped fans get over the Tuesday blues as she read A Place for Mulan.
- Take a break with Ashley Eckstein (and special guest Ahsoka Tano) and listen to The Galaxy Needs You.
Week One:
- Calling all Spider-Man fans! Jason George read a Marvel short story about Peter Parker and Miles Morales.
- John Stamos joined the fun reading, A Kiss Goodnight by Disney Legends Floyd Norman and Richard Sherman.
- Officer Giggle McDimples herself, Ally Maki, read A New Purpose to audiences on Disney’s YouTube channel.
- Yvette Nicole Brown kicked off the Storytime With… series on March 24th with Elena and the Secret of Avalor.