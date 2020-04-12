Elizabeth Olsen Reads a Toy Story Easter Story in Today’s Disney Storytime Video

Wanda from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Elizabeth Olsen, reads today’s Disney “Storytime With” video with an Easter themed Toy Story tale.

What’s Happening:

The book chosen is Disney 5-Minute Easter Stories and the story Elizabeth reads comes from the world of Toy Story , called “Who’s Afraid of the Easter Bunny?”

and the story Elizabeth reads comes from the world of , called “Who’s Afraid of the Easter Bunny?” In the story, Rex is afraid of the Easter Bunny and needs to find the courage when he finds himself alone in the kitchen with a chocolate bunny.

