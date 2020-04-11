Disney Channel’s Brenda Song Reads a New Story About Belle from “Beauty and the Beast”

Disney Channel star Brenda Song (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody) reads today’s “Storytime With…” video with a tale about Belle from Beauty and the Beast.
What’s Happening:
- Today’s “Storytime With…” video features Brenda Song reading a story from Disney’s 5-Minute Princess Stories called “Belle’s Flight.”
- The story takes place before the events of Beauty and the Beast with Belle and Maurice taking a trip to Paris where they visit a big library and take a hot air balloon ride.
- Brenda Song began her Disney Channel career in 2000 at the age of twelve, continuing through today as the voice of Anne on the animated series Ambhibia.
- You can watch most of Brenda Song’s Disney content on Disney+, including:
More Disney Storytime with…:
- Even on her birthday Daisy Ridley found some time to read a Star Wars story about BB-8 to fans!
- Marvel stories are proving popular as ZOMBIES star Milo Manheim reads a Guardians of the Galaxy adventure.
- Officer Judy Hopps read a story?! Yep, Ginnifer Goodwin the voice of the energetic bunny, shares a Zootopia themed
tailtale.
- Sofia Wylie reads a charming tale about Belle and the Beast from 365 Bedtime Stories
- Be Our Chef’s Angela Kinsey reads a story about everyone’s favorite friendly snowman, Olaf!
Week Two:
- The multi-talented Disney Legend, Paige O’Hara read—appropriately—a Beauty and the Beast story.
- ESPN SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan read “A Sure Cure for the Hiccups” from 5 Minute Mickey Mouse Stories.
- Catch an exciting Iron Man story as told by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg.
- Tony Hale revealed that Forky asked to borrow his voice for Toy Story 4, then read Forky in Craft Buddy Day for fans of all ages.
- Hang with Jeff Goldblum and his sons as they read a Pinocchio story from 365 Bedtime Stories.
- Disney Legend and voice of Mulan, Ming-Na Wen helped fans get over the Tuesday blues as she read A Place for Mulan.
- Take a break with Ashley Eckstein (and special guest Ahsoka Tano) and listen to The Galaxy Needs You.
Week One:
- Calling all Spider-Man fans! Jason George read a Marvel short story about Peter Parker and Miles Morales.
- John Stamos joined the fun reading, A Kiss Goodnight by Disney Legends Floyd Norman and Richard Sherman.
- Officer Giggle McDimples herself, Ally Maki, read A New Purpose to audiences on Disney’s YouTube channel.
- Yvette Nicole Brown kicked off the Storytime With… series on March 24th with Elena and the Secret of Avalor.
