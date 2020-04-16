Michael Ealy Reads “The Good Dinosaur” on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Michael Ealy joins the fun today reading The Good Dinosaur.

What’s happening:

With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.

As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Michael Ealy reads about Arlo and Spot in this Little Golden Book adaptation The Good Dinosaur. Check it out below:

Michael Ealy stars as detective Miles Hoffman in the ABC drama Stumptown .

in the ABC drama Ealy appeared in Flash Forward and season 2 of Secrets and Lies.

More Disney Storytime with…:

