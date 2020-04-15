Auli’i Cravalho Reads “Moana and the Ocean” on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Auli’i Cravalho joins the fun today reading a Moana themed story Moana and the Ocean.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.

As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Auli’i Cravalho reads Moana and the Ocean. Check it out below:

Did you know?:

Cravalho provided the voice of Moana in the 2016 film

She can also be seen as Ariel in The Little Mermaid Live!

More Disney Storytime with…:

Broadway’s Elsa, Ciara Renee an adventure about Anna and Elsa as they visit neighboring kingdoms.

an adventure about Anna and Elsa as they visit neighboring kingdoms. Actor Joonas Suotamo

Week Three:

Week Two:

The multi-talented Disney Legend, Paige O’Hara Beauty and the Beast story.

story. ESPN SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan 5 Minute Mickey Mouse Stories .

anchor . Catch an exciting Iron Man story as told by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg

Tony Hale Toy Story 4 , then read Forky in Craft Buddy Day for fans of all ages.

, then read for fans of all ages. Hang with Jeff Goldblum 365 Bedtime Stories .

. Disney Legend and voice of Mulan Ming-Na Wen A Place for Mulan .

. Take a break with Ashley Eckstein The Galaxy Needs You.

Week One: