Anthony Daniels Reads an R2-D2 and C-3PO Story on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Anthony Daniels joins the fun today reading from the Star Wars: Galactic Adventures Storybook Collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.

As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Anthony Daniels does his best C-3PO as he reads “R2-D2 and the Renegade Rescue.” Check it out below:

Did you know?:

Anthony Daniels is the only actor to be credited for all nine films of the Skywalker Saga ( Original Prequel Sequel

Daniels provided the narration and voices in the original recorded book versions (cassette) of Dark Force Rising and The Last Command from the Legends collection.

More Disney Storytime with…:

Follow along as Michael Ealy The Good Dinosaur .

. Auli’i Cravalho .

Broadway’s Elsa, Ciara Renee an adventure about Anna and Elsa as they visit neighboring kingdoms.

an adventure about Anna and Elsa as they visit neighboring kingdoms. Actor Joonas Suotamo

Week Three:

Week Two:

The multi-talented Disney Legend, Paige O’Hara Beauty and the Beast story.

story. ESPN SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan 5 Minute Mickey Mouse Stories .

anchor . Catch an exciting Iron Man story as told by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg

Tony Hale Toy Story 4 , then read Forky in Craft Buddy Day for fans of all ages.

, then read for fans of all ages. Hang with Jeff Goldblum 365 Bedtime Stories .

. Disney Legend and voice of Mulan Ming-Na Wen A Place for Mulan .

. Take a break with Ashley Eckstein The Galaxy Needs You.

Week One: