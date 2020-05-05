“Star Wars: Jedi – Fallen Order” Received a Free Downloadable Content Update for May the 4th

Star Wars Day may have come and gone, but we’re still catching up on all the cool stuff released through official channels for the annual “May the 4th” celebration– and besides, it’s still “Revenge of the 5th,” right? Yesterday video game publisher Electronic Arts (AKA EA) released a complimentary DLC for gamers who own last fall’s hit single-player adventure game Star Wars: Jedi – Fallen Order for PlayStation 4, XBOX One, or PC.

The free update includes “new cosmetics for Cal and BD-1, new modes for those of you who’ve become a Jedi, and some additional tweaks and fixes that should make things more enjoyable for all players.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Free Update:

What’s happening:

EA released a free content update for Star Wars: Jedi – Fallen Order in celebration of Star Wars Day.

The biggest part of the update is called "Meditation Training," which allows players to face off against all enemies, including bosses, across two different modes: Combat Challenges and the Battle Grid.

Completing these challenges will help you unlock three new BD-1 appearances.

“New Journey+” mode will let gamers replay their adventure while carrying over their collectibles from the previous playthrough and unlock the Inquisitor Uniform appearance for protagonist Cal Kestis.

There’s also a new red kyber crystal option and two new lightsaber classes: Protection and Defense I and II, matching more saber options you’d find at Savi’s Workshop in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Plus, EA has added some accessibility improvements to help overall gameplay feel smoother.

What they’re saying:

EA: “We wanted to take this time to thank all of you! From the day we first announced the game to right now, it’s been an absolutely wild ride and a truly humbling experience to see how much so many of you have enjoyed this game. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed seeing many of you react so positively to the game, from your screenshots, videos, fan art, cosplay, live stream reactions, and more!”

The free content update for Star Wars: Jedi – Fallen Order is available now.