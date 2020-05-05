“Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection” Official Guide Book Coming Soon

In the wake of Star Wars Day, are you itching to learn more about the laser swords utilized by the Jedi Knights? They’re famously “not as clumsy or random as a blaster– an elegant weapon for a more civilized age,” but do you know the ins and outs of the individual lightsabers used throughout the Star Wars movies, TV series, comic books, and video games?

Thankfully, the renowned publishing company Insight Editions has you covered: they’ve announced a new guide book entitled Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection that will serve as a “comprehensive guide featuring iconic lightsabers from the Star Wars galaxy.” This book will detail everything from the iconic Skywalker lightsaber to Darth Maul’s notorious double-bladed hilt to Kylo Ren’s unique crossguard design, among numerous others.

What’s happening:

Insight Editions has announced a new reference book called Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection

which will serve as a guide to the famous laser swords used by Jedi and Sith warriors in the epic spage saga. This comprehensive visual exploration of the lightsabers found within the Star Wars galaxy was written by Daniel Wallace, author of Star Wars: The Jedi Path and Star Wars: Book of Sith .

and . Each spread features a detailed illustration of each lightsaber, allowing readers to see the intricate detail in the hilts and the brilliance of each energy blade, as well as information about the construction and additional filmmaker anecdotes about the creation of each weapon.

What they’re saying:

Insight Editions: “This striking book is a must-have for fans looking to discover more about legendary lightsabers and the warriors who wielded them.”

Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection retails for $29.99 and will be released on Saturday, October 10, but is available for pre-order right now.