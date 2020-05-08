Disney on Broadway Performers Will Teach Choreography from “Mary Poppins” Live on Instagram Monday, May 11th

Disney on Broadway performers will appear on this Sunday’s ABC special The Disney Family Singalong: Volume 2 performing “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan and Disney just announced that fans can tune in to a live choreography lesson from Mary Poppins on the official Disney on Broadway Instagram account this Monday, May 11th, at 3:00 pm.

Disney on Broadway performers participating in The Disney Family Singalong: Volume 2 include Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland. The vocal warmup will be led by Titus Burgess, who originated the role of Sebastian in The Little Mermaid.

Performers from Disney on Broadway’s two decades have been keeping busy while theaters are closed entertaining fans online. To celebrate the 18th anniversary of The Lion King touring productions, Michael James Scott hosted a 30-minute live interview with performers of the show sharing their memories from over the years. They also released some new Lion King themed filters during the show that fans can use.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_f7TeFjrjH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Last month, performers taught fans the dance routine for “Arabian Nights” from Aladdin, which was then posted on the Disney on Broadway YouTube Channel as part of the “Get Up and Go” campaign to keep fit.