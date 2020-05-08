Ginger Zee and Milo Manheim Lead Fans in a Disney-Themed Workout

Ginger Zee from Good Morning America and Milo Manheim from Disney Channel’s Zombies led a Disney-themed workout live on Instagram earlier today.
What’s Happening:
- Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee hosted a Disney themed workout on the morning show’s official Instagram account with special guest Milo Manheim.
- The Disney Channel star was promoting the Zombies and Zombies 2 singalong party on Disney Channel later tonight.
- They led a workout for fans to follow along with Disney songs including “Magic Happens,” “The Main Street Electrical Parade,” “You’re Welcome,” and music from both Zombies films.