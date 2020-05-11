D23 to Host “It’s a Dog’s Life” Watch Party Featuring Disney Legend Bill Farmer

This Friday, May 15, marks the premiere of the new Disney+ series It’s a Dog’s Life, and D23 has something to make the day a little more special. D23 will be hosting a watch party for the premiere of the new series, featuring special guests including the show’s host, Disney Legend Bill Farmer.

Farmer and other special guests will join to celebrate their favorite Disney dogs, share insights into the new show, and play along with trivia.

Other special guests will include: Jenn Farmer (Executive Producer) Bret Iwan (Voice of Mickey Mouse) Yvette Nicole Brown ( Elena of Avalor , Lady and the Tramp, The Big Fib )

The presentation will also feature some very special canine cameos from: Harley (Cocker Spaniel, Lady and the Tramp ) Dakota (Golden Retriever) Lilly (Black Labrador) Boo (Black Lab/Pit Bull Mix) Roxy (Terrier Mix)

D23’s It’s a Dog’s Life watch party will be hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown.

This celebration of Disney dogs will begin at 7 PM ET on Friday May 15.

After you enjoy the Watch Party and the premiere episode of It’s a Dog’s Life, share your own “dog watch party” using #AtHomeWithD23.

More on It’s a Dog’s Life:

The new series will take a look at everyday dogs who do extraordinary jobs.

Farmer, who has also voiced dozens of other animated characters, will explore how each dog develops its special and unique talents.

The first episode, available May 15th, will follow Bill encountering Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs, with later episodes featuring Dogs with Cheetahs and Companion Dogs as well as Mascot Dogs and Guide Dogs for Runners.

Check out the trailer for the new series:

