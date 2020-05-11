D23 to Host “It’s a Dog’s Life” Watch Party Featuring Disney Legend Bill Farmer

This Friday, May 15, marks the premiere of the new Disney+ series It’s a Dog’s Life, and D23 has something to make the day a little more special. D23 will be hosting a watch party for the premiere of the new series, featuring special guests including the show’s host, Disney Legend Bill Farmer.
- Farmer and other special guests will join to celebrate their favorite Disney dogs, share insights into the new show, and play along with trivia.
- Other special guests will include:
- Jenn Farmer (Executive Producer)
- Bret Iwan (Voice of Mickey Mouse)
- Yvette Nicole Brown (Elena of Avalor, Lady and the Tramp, The Big Fib)
- The presentation will also feature some very special canine cameos from:
- Harley (Cocker Spaniel, Lady and the Tramp)
- Dakota (Golden Retriever)
- Lilly (Black Labrador)
- Boo (Black Lab/Pit Bull Mix)
- Roxy (Terrier Mix)
- D23’s It’s a Dog’s Life watch party will be hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown.
- This celebration of Disney dogs will begin at 7 PM ET on Friday May 15.
- After you enjoy the Watch Party and the premiere episode of It’s a Dog’s Life, share your own “dog watch party” using #AtHomeWithD23.
More on It’s a Dog’s Life:
- The new series will take a look at everyday dogs who do extraordinary jobs.
- Farmer, who has also voiced dozens of other animated characters, will explore how each dog develops its special and unique talents.
- The first episode, available May 15th, will follow Bill encountering Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs, with later episodes featuring Dogs with Cheetahs and Companion Dogs as well as Mascot Dogs and Guide Dogs for Runners.
- Check out the trailer for the new series:
- Check out Alex’s review of the new Disney+ series before it premieres this Friday.