Disney Announces New Release Dates for 20th Century Studios’ “The New Mutants,” “Ron’s Gone Wrong”

by | May 13, 2020 1:00 PM Pacific Time

Disney has made two adjustments to their film release schedule for 20th Century Studios’ The New Mutants and Ron’s Gone Wrong. Both films are expected to have theatrical releases in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

What’s happening:

  • After multiple reschedulings of the 20th Century/Marvel film The New Mutants hopefully this next one will stick.
  • While some speculated that Disney would put the film directly on Hulu, the company is still planning a theatrical release for the horror/thriller which is set for August 28.
  • Most recently, The New Mutants was scheduled to debut on April 3rd, but forced theater closings due to the coronavirus altered much of Disney film slate.
  • Deadline writes that New Mutants “stands alone as the only wide entry on the pre-Labor Day weekend frame.”
  • In addition to the New Mutants, Disney has also pushed the premiere date for another 20th Century Studios film, Ron’s Gone Wrong.
  • In November, Disney announced a slew of release and placeholder dates for their various studios—20th Century, Disney, Marvel, Pixar—with the animated feature slated for February 26, 2021.
  • Now, Ron’s Gone Wrong will have a spring debut on April 23, 2021.
  • Deadline notes that the April 23 date was originally held for an untitled 20th Century picture which has now been removed from the schedule.
  • As for it’s competition, Ron will go up against Lionsgate’s The Asset starring Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, and Maggie Q.

The New Mutants

The New Mutants

About The New Mutants:

  • “Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.”
  • The film stars:
    • Maisie Williams
    • Anya Taylor-Joy
    • Charlie Heaton
    • Alice Braga

About Ron’s Gone Wrong:

  • “Set in a world where walking, talking, digitally connected bots have become children's best friends, Ron's Gone Wrong tells the story of an 11-year-old boy who finds that his robot buddy doesn't quite work.”
  • The film is directed by Jean-Philippe Vine and co-directed by Octavio Rodriguez.
 
 
