New York Man Drops 2018 Lawsuit Against Walt Disney World Over Parade Route Altercation, Arrest

A man has voluntarily dropped his 2018 lawsuit against Walt Disney World over a parade route altercation that ended in his arrest.

What’s happening:

The Orlando Sentinel

According to reports, Rubin has now voluntarily dismissed his lawsuit against the company.

Neither Disney or Rubin’s lawyer commented on the situation. It’s not clear if the parties reached a settlement outside of court.

In July of 2015, Marc Rubin was visiting Magic Kingdom

The Cast Member had asked him to step back 3 feet from where he was standing along the parade route. He requested a brief delay to wait for his family to return from the concession stand, but the Cast Member told him he needed to move immediately.

Rubin reportedly then became verbally aggressive and grabbed the Cast Member by her shirt collar.

He was escorted away by security and was later arrested by Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Rubin claimed that he never touched anyone and was falsely imprisoned.

Rubin was planning to propose to his fiance that night but was instead arrested.

Orange County Court records indicate Rubin dropped the lawsuit in March of this year.

