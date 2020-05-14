New York Man Drops 2018 Lawsuit Against Walt Disney World Over Parade Route Altercation, Arrest

A man has voluntarily dropped his 2018 lawsuit against Walt Disney World over a parade route altercation that ended in his arrest.
What’s happening:
- The Orlando Sentinel is writing that a New York man has dropped his 2018 lawsuit against Disney that claimed false imprisonment and sought damages of $15,000.
- According to reports, Rubin has now voluntarily dismissed his lawsuit against the company.
- Neither Disney or Rubin’s lawyer commented on the situation. It’s not clear if the parties reached a settlement outside of court.
- In July of 2015, Marc Rubin was visiting Magic Kingdom with his family when he was asked by a Cast Member to move for one of the park’s parades.
- The Cast Member had asked him to step back 3 feet from where he was standing along the parade route. He requested a brief delay to wait for his family to return from the concession stand, but the Cast Member told him he needed to move immediately.
- Rubin reportedly then became verbally aggressive and grabbed the Cast Member by her shirt collar.
- He was escorted away by security and was later arrested by Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Rubin claimed that he never touched anyone and was falsely imprisoned.
- Rubin was planning to propose to his fiance that night but was instead arrested.
- Orange County Court records indicate Rubin dropped the lawsuit in March of this year.