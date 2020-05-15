Comic Legends Neal Adams and Mark Waid Team Up for “Fantastic Four: Antithesis”

The soaring sentinel of the space-ways may have finally met his match in the all-new series FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS – the first full-length Fantastic Four story ever illustrated by industry legend Neal Adams.

Adams is joined by Eisner Award-winning writer Mark Waid (Daredevil, Captain America, Fantastic Four), who jam-packs this tale with a fan-favorite roster of Fantastic Four heroes and villains.

Together, this celebrated creative team create a new nemesis for the Fantastic Four guaranteed to send shockwaves throughout all of fandom.

Who or what is the Antithesis, and will the combined might of the Fantastic Four, the Silver Surfer, and Galactus himself be enough to defeat it? You can find out when FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS #1 hits comic shops in August.

What they’re saying:

Writer Mark Waid: “Working with Neal Adams has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. To share the page with a man of his talent is an honor. The story begins with the Fantastic Four struggling to prevent an extinction event on Earth and just goes more cosmic from there. We all know of Galactus, but until now, no one has met his Antithesis.”

Artist Neal Adams: "I have always had the sense of missing the chance to draw the Fantastic Four. It was a quiet sense, since I've had every opportunity to do my favorites. More, I felt Kirby and Buscema had done it all, hadn't they…? When Marvel

