ESPN and The Undefeated Present Limited Time “House of ’98” Virtual Experience

ESPN and The Undefeated are celebrating the conclusion of The Last Dance with a look back at the late 90s. This weekend only, fans are invited to visit the website HouseOf98 for a virtual experience of music and culture of 1998 featuring exclusive content and live experiences.

What’s happening:

Step back in time and relive the music and culture of 1998 with a visit to ESPN’s House of ’98

A dedicated website – complete with the look and feel of vintage internet – launches today as the destination for this nostalgia-filled immersive experience that will take fans 22 years back in time, all from the safety and comfort of home.

ESPN will host the wayback website this weekend from Friday-Sunday, May 15-17, 2020 featuring exclusive content and live experiences embracing rap and hip-hop music and culture and more.

Culture content from The Undefeated includes:

Culture critic Soraya McDonald on the haunting prescience of Enemy of the State starring Will Smith

starring Will Smith Culture and sports writer Justin Tinsley on the music of 1998, with a look at how OutKast, DMX, Janet Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Master P and “Vol. 2” from Jay-Z made this one major year in music

Senior entertainment writer Kelley Carter on the fledging UPN network and shows like Moesha and In the House

and Poet Roger Reeves with a look at Diddy’s inaugural White Party, which first took place in 1998 and continued through 2009, hopping from one exclusive location to the next with a strict all-white dress code

Writer and essayist Bruce Britt on artists that challenged the late 90’s gangsta narrative in hip-hop, including rap acts like Jay-Z, Master P, and OutKast

Culture critic Scoop Jackson on how Michael Jordan’s “last shot” with the Bulls in ’98 started with the shoes.

Date Time (ET) Platform Details Friday, May 15 3 pm @undefeatedespn A$AP Ferg – the rapper and songwriter joins columnist Clinton Yates for a one-on-one conversation Saturday, May 16 7:30 pm @undefeatedespn BJ The Chicago Kid – a conversation with SportsCenter anchor (and fellow Chicago native and Bulls fan) Elle Duncan, followed by an acoustic performance of popular hits from the late 90’s 8:30 pm @espn Lupe Fiasco – the Chicago hip-hop legend chats with analyst and reporter Maria Taylor Sunday, May 17 6 pm @espn Jadakiss – a breakdown of classic 90’s verses and songs of the era

About ESPN House Franchise:

ESPN worked with R/GA on the concept and design for “House of ’98.” The ESPN House franchise was first introduced in Nashville at the 2019 NFL Draft.

ESPN will continue to explore opportunities to bring the ESPN House experience to fans across the country, across key events.

About The Undefeated: