Adventures By Disney Cancels Additional Trips Through July 31, 2020

Another round of Adventures by Disney departures have been cancelled, this time affecting guests with departures through July 31, 2020.

What’s happening:

Adventures by Disney has announced further cancellations of their 2020 summer trips.

Following the direction of health experts and government officials, Adventures by Disney has suspended departures through Friday, July 31, 2020.

As has been the going offer, all impacted guests will have the choice of future travel credit for a 2020 or 2021 Adventures by Disney trip, or a full refund.

Adventures by Disney itineraries:

Adventures by Disney offers over 35 trips to exciting destinations including: Australia Austria and Czech Republic Spain Ecuador: Amazon and Galapagos Islands New Zealand Portugal Grand Europe: England, France & Italy And many, many more!

