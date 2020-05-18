Adventures By Disney Cancels Additional Trips Through July 31, 2020

Another round of Adventures by Disney departures have been cancelled, this time affecting guests with departures through July 31, 2020.
What’s happening:
- Adventures by Disney has announced further cancellations of their 2020 summer trips.
- Following the direction of health experts and government officials, Adventures by Disney has suspended departures through Friday, July 31, 2020.
- As has been the going offer, all impacted guests will have the choice of future travel credit for a 2020 or 2021 Adventures by Disney trip, or a full refund.
Adventures by Disney itineraries:
- Adventures by Disney offers over 35 trips to exciting destinations including:
- Australia
- Austria and Czech Republic
- Spain
- Ecuador: Amazon and Galapagos Islands
- New Zealand
- Portugal
- Grand Europe: England, France & Italy
- And many, many more!
- Adventures by Disney recently revealed their 2021 itineraries which go on sale to the general public on May 19.
Adventures by Disney Trip Reports:
- Disney fans looking for a way to experience a Disney vacation without going to the parks will love these guided tours at exciting destinations around the world. Here are some of the trips Laughing Place has experienced:
- 10-Day Japan Tour – Alex shares details of his trip to the Land of the Rising Sun
- South Africa with Joe Rhode and Dr. Penning – Jeremiah joins a group for this very special 20th Anniversary Animal Kingdom trip.
- Danube River Cruise – FanBoy heads to Europe for a cruise along the gorgeous waterway.
