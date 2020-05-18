D23 Celebrates 60th Anniversary of “Pollyanna” with Virtual Watch Party, Conversation with Disney Legend Hayley Mills

D23 is celebrating the 60th anniversary of Pollyanna with exciting virtual activities including a watch party and conversation with Disney Legend Hayley Mills.

What’s happening:

Disney's live-action film Pollyanna is celebrating a milestone anniversary this year and D23

is celebrating with exciting virtual activities. In honor of 60 years

Additionally fans of film can participate in the “glad game” using the hashtag #D23GladGame.

Pollyanna 60th Anniversary Celebration:

“A Delightful Chat with Hayley Mills” Hosted by Leonard Maltin and Jessie Maltin

Friday, May 22 Premiering at 4 pm PST / 7 pm EST

Ahead of the D23 Pollyanna Watch Party, fans are invited to tune in for a chat with Disney Legend, Hayley Mills, and noted film historians Leonard Maltin and Jessie Maltin.

Watch Party, fans are invited to tune in for a chat with Disney Legend, Hayley Mills, and noted film historians Leonard Maltin and Jessie Maltin. Together they’ll revisit Hayley’s first meeting with Walt Disney, her first Disney film, the timeless message of the film, and so much more!

Where to watch: D23.com Facebook.com/DisneyD23 YouTube.com/DisneyD23



Pollyanna Watch Party with D23

Friday, May 22 premiering at 5 pm PST / 8 pm EST

Join friends and Disney fans around the world for this special presentation of the classic film, Pollyanna .

. The evening will feature live tweets with D23 and the Walt Disney Archives revealing exciting history and insights.

Join the conversation & follow along using: #D23GladGame and #AtHomeWithD23 with @DisneyD23

Where to watch: D23.com Facebook.com/DisneyD23 YouTube.com/DisneyD23



#D23GladGame:

In the story of Pollyanna, one of her most endearing qualities is her “Glad Game” that gives the town of Harrington a whole new outlook.

Throughout the week, we invite you to join our own #D23GladGame as we share delightful things for you to do at home and spread some “gladness” of your own!

Follow @DisneyD23 on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to play along!