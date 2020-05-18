D23 Celebrates 60th Anniversary of “Pollyanna” with Virtual Watch Party, Conversation with Disney Legend Hayley Mills

D23 is celebrating the 60th anniversary of Pollyanna with exciting virtual activities including a watch party and conversation with Disney Legend Hayley Mills.
What’s happening:
- Disney’s live-action film Pollyanna is celebrating a milestone anniversary this year and D23 is inviting fans to join the fun.
- In honor of 60 years of this charming story, this week D23 will host two virtual events, a chat with Pollyanna herself, Disney Legend Hayley Mills, followed by a virtual watch party of the film.
- Additionally fans of film can participate in the “glad game” using the hashtag #D23GladGame.
Pollyanna 60th Anniversary Celebration:
“A Delightful Chat with Hayley Mills” Hosted by Leonard Maltin and Jessie Maltin
- Friday, May 22 Premiering at 4 pm PST / 7 pm EST
- Ahead of the D23 Pollyanna Watch Party, fans are invited to tune in for a chat with Disney Legend, Hayley Mills, and noted film historians Leonard Maltin and Jessie Maltin.
- Together they’ll revisit Hayley’s first meeting with Walt Disney, her first Disney film, the timeless message of the film, and so much more!
- Where to watch:
Pollyanna Watch Party with D23
- Friday, May 22 premiering at 5 pm PST / 8 pm EST
- Join friends and Disney fans around the world for this special presentation of the classic film, Pollyanna.
- The evening will feature live tweets with D23 and the Walt Disney Archives revealing exciting history and insights.
- Join the conversation & follow along using: #D23GladGame and #AtHomeWithD23 with @DisneyD23 on Twitter!
- Where to watch:
#D23GladGame:
- In the story of Pollyanna, one of her most endearing qualities is her “Glad Game” that gives the town of Harrington a whole new outlook.
- Throughout the week, we invite you to join our own #D23GladGame as we share delightful things for you to do at home and spread some “gladness” of your own!
- Follow @DisneyD23 on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to play along!