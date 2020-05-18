ESPN Celebrates Conclusion of “The Last Dance” With Cinematic Presentation “Game 6: The Movie”

by | May 18, 2020 9:09 AM Pacific Time

Following the finale of the highly rated Chicago Bulls documentary The Last Dance, ESPN is giving fans a new look at the dramatic sixth game of the 1998 NBA Finals. On Wednesday, May 20, ESPN will broadcast Game 6: The Movie—a cinematic presentation of the Bulls’ big win.

What’s happening:

  • ESPN has announced an exclusive television event, Game 6: The Movie will air this Wednesday, May 20, at 9 pm ET on ESPN and stream via the ESPN App.
  • The special will follow encore presentations of ESPN Films’ The Last Dance episodes 9 and 10.

About Game 6: The Movie:

  • For the first time ever, ESPN is bringing the 1998 NBA Finals Game 6 to fans as an unprecedented cinematic experience that they can enjoy at home with Game 6: The Movie.
  • The 1998 NBA Finals Game 6 is widely considered one of the most dramatic games in NBA history.
  • It’s best remembered for Michael Jordan’s game-winning shot to secure the Chicago Bulls’ sixth NBA Championship in eight years with a victory over the Utah Jazz.
  • ESPN’s Game 6: The Movie telecast will feature exclusive, never-before-seen game footage captured by five different NBA Entertainment cameras, presenting new and innovative views of the historic game.
  • It will feature the original commentary provided for the live game telecast by:
    • Bob Costas
    • Isiah Thomas
    • Doug Collins
    • Ahmad Rashad
    • Jim Gray.
  • Game 6: The Movie on ESPN also marks the first time that the legendary game has been available to watch in high-definition.

What they’re saying:

  • Connor Schell, ESPN Executive Vice President, Content: “Rarely, if ever, do you have the opportunity to showcase one of the most storied games in NBA history in an innovative, new presentation that includes never-before-seen material that takes fans further inside the action. Game 6: The Movie is an exciting, creative way to deliver even more enjoyment to basketball fans after reliving the journey of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls in The Last Dance. This material, which was captured on film, has existed in the NBA archives for 22 years and we are very grateful to our colleagues at NBA Entertainment and Winik Media for this incredible opportunity.”
  • David Denenberg, NBA Senior Vice President, Global Media Distribution & Business Affairs: “We are thrilled to partner with ESPN to provide NBA fans with unique footage of one of the legendary games in league history.”
  • Gregg Winik, Winik Media CEO & Executive Producer of Game 6: The Movie: “It’s not often sports fans get the chance to view an entire game in a truly cinematic form. Viewers will now have that opportunity. The film footage paired with the original telecast commentary creates a unique multi-media experience the likes of which have never been seen before. Now that the world intimately knows The Last Dance cast of characters, Game 6: The Movie is the perfect epilogue.”

Game 6: The Movie will air at 9 pm ET, following The Last Dance episode 9 at 7 pm ET and episode 10 at 8 pm ET.

 
 
Send this to a friend