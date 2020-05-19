Disney Springs Gives First Look at Changes Coming to the Shopping and Dining Destination

We’re a mere hours away from the much-anticipated reopening of Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, and Disney has given us a video showcasing a few things to know before you go to the shopping and dining destination of the Florida property.

What’s Happening:

As Disney Springs begins to reopen with a number of shopping and dining locations beginning May 20, the company is also looking ahead to May 27 when they will begin to reopen more of our Disney owned shops and restaurants, including World of Disney, D-Luxe Burger (mobile order) and the Marketplace Co-Op. With that as the next milestone, they are eager to welcome back Guests, some Cast Members and third-party Operating Participants with safety and well-being of all at the forefront of all the planning efforts.

Disney Springs has implemented a number of new safety measures based on guidance from health authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and appropriate government agencies. Disney, along with third-party Operating Participants, are all committed to a responsible reopening of Disney Springs.

We have been given a first look at some of the new changes, and you can see them in the video above.

For Cast Members, Operating Participant employees and Guests, there are 6 key things to know before arriving at Disney Springs, and they include: Limited parking and reduced entrances Temperature screenings prior to entry Face coverings required for Guests ages 3 and up Physical distancing practices including physically-distanced queues and physical barriers Temporary operation modifications, including reduced hours at select locations and no scheduled entertainment offerings or high-touch interactive areas An increased focus on disinfecting and sanitation, including the addition of hand-washing stations and hand sanitizers in key areas

Since many of these measures will be new, and may evolve, Disney wants to be sure Guests, Cast Members and Operating Participant employees are aware of all these changes. For more details regarding all the changes and new procedures, as well as a list of what will be open, check out our full coverage here.