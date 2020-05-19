ESPN to Air Two Versions of 30 for 30 Documentary “LANCE”

ESPN will air two versions of the 30 for 30 documentary, LANCE, over the next two Sundays (Part 1 on May 24th and Part 2 on May 31st). As with The Last Dance, a version containing strong adult language will air on ESPN and a version edited for that language will air simultaneously on ESPN2.

Lance Armstrong’s rise was among the most dramatic, inspirational, and popular stories in sports history. Then, his fall was remarkably absolute.

Years later, his story remains as compelling as ever, and as for the man himself — he's not done talking.

About LANCE:

From acclaimed director Marina Zenovich, LANCE is a fascinating, revealing, comprehensive, chronicle of one of the most inspirational – and then infamous – athletes of all time. Based around extensive interviews and conversations with Lance Armstrong, the two-part, four-hour film tells the story of the cyclist’s rise out of Texas as a young superstar cyclist; his harrowing battle with testicular cancer; his recovery and emergence as a global icon with his seven consecutive Tour de France titles; and then his massive fall after he was exposed in one of the largest doping scandals in history.

Armstrong, along with a collection of family, teammates, friends, rivals, and journalists, all reflect on his story, creating a fascinating character study, capturing a unique chapter of sports history, and insisting the audience make its own interpretations about the many different sides of a complex saga.

What they’re saying: