Marvel Reveals Complete July Comic Release Schedule Including Start of “Empyre”

As fans everywhere prepare for the return of new Marvel comics at their local comic shops next week, Marvel has revealed its release schedule for comics and collections through the rest of July. Upcoming releases include new installments for fan-favorite series like “X-Men,” “Fantastic Four” and “Avengers” as well as the highly anticipated start of Marvel’s earth-shattering comics event, “Empyre.”

Earlier this month, Marvel announced that it would be resuming Wednesday releases for new comics on May 27th and released their schedule

Today, they have released the schedule for July, including the beginning of the upcoming major crossover event, “Empyre.”

Now releasing weekly starting July 15, Marvel’s sprawling space epic will leave the Marvel Universe changed forever.

As “Empyre” begins, the Kree and the Skrulls have united under a new emperor – and their war fleet is on a collision course for our world.

The Avengers are ready to strike with the full power of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, while the Fantastic Four are seeking a diplomatic solution…but will they be able to stop this unstoppable new Alliance?

Check out the complete release schedule for your favorite Marvel comics below: Wednesday, July 15: Comics: 2020 iWOLVERINE #1 (MAR200973) AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #44 (FEB200926) AVENGERS #34 (MAR201019) CAPTAIN MARVEL EMPYRE #1 (FEB200753) FANTASTIC FOUR #21 (FEB200793) GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: MAGNETO #1 (FEB200889) GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #4 (FEB200975) IMMORTAL HULK #35 (MAR201021) SPIDER-WOMAN #2 (FEB200916) VENOM #26 (MAR200999) Collections: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: FULL CIRCLE HC (OCT191101) ASTONISHING X-MEN COMPANION TPB (FEB201062) CONAN: SERPENT WAR TPB (JAN201066) DEATH OF WOLVERINE PRELUDE: THREE MONTHS TO DIE TPB (JAN201073) MS. MARVEL BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 2: STORMRANGER TPB (JAN201060) RUNAWAYS: PRIDE & JOY MARVEL SELECT HC (OCT191102) THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC KANE COVER (NEW PRINTING 3) (NOV190957) THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC WATSON COVER (NEW PRINTING 3, DM ONLY) (NOV190958) Wednesday, July 22 Comics: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SINS RISING PRELUDE #1 (FEB200922) DAREDEVIL #21 (MAR201052) EMPYRE #2 (FEB200766) EMPYRE: AVENGERS #1 (FEB200782) EMPYRE: X-MEN #1 (MAR200834) HELLIONS #2 (FEB200872) LORDS OF EMPYRE: EMPEROR HULKLING #1 (FEB200784) NEW MUTANTS #11 (MAR200909) STAR WARS WOLVERINE #3 (FEB200881) X-MEN/FANTASTIC FOUR #4 (FEB200877) Collections: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2099 COMPANION TPB (FEB201056) AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 6: STARBRAND REBORN TPB (FEB201055) ETERNALS BY JACK KIRBY: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB CLASSIC COVER (DM ONLY) (APR201085) ETERNALS BY JACK KIRBY: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB REMASTERED COVER (APR201084) MILES MORALES VOL. 3: FAMILY BUSINESS TPB (FEB201048) RUINS OF RAVENCROFT TPB (APR201103) VENOM BY DONNY CATES VOL. 4: VENOM ISLAND TPB (FEB201050) WOLVERINE: WEAPON X TPB (NEW PRINTING 2) (FEB201066) X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 1 TPB (DNMC) (FEB201053) Wednesday, July 29 Comics: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #45 (MAR200987) CABLE #2 (FEB200874) CAPTAIN MARVEL #18 (MAR200875) EMPYRE #3 (MAR200838) EMPYRE HANDBOOK #1 (FEB200788) EMPYRE: CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 (MAR200846) EMPYRE: SAVAGE AVENGERS #1 (MAR200844) IRON MAN 2020 #5 (MAR200977) STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #3 (FEB201032) STAR WARS: THE ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVERS 1 (FEB201035) SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: ALIEN REALITY #5 (FEB200933) X-FACTOR #1 (FEB200865) X-MEN #10 (FEB200789) Collections: ADVENTURE INTO FEAR OMNIBUS HC (DEC190975) AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: THIS BEACHHEAD EARTH TPB (MAR201110) AVENGERS: LIVE KREE OR DIE TPB (MAR201115) MARVEL MASTERWORKS: MARVEL TEAM-UP VOL. 5 HC (DEC190977) MARVEL MASTERWORKS: MARVEL TEAM-UP VOL. 5 HC VARIANT (DM ONLY) (DEC190978) MARVEL-VERSE: CAPTAIN AMERICA GN-TPB (MAR201119) MS. MARVEL MEETS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE GN-TPB (FEB201074) SILVER SURFER: PARABLE TPB (NEW PRINTING) (APR201107) SPIDER-VERSE: SPIDER-ZERO TPB (FEB201047) STAR WARS: THE RISE OF KYLO REN TPB (SDOS) (FEB201057)



