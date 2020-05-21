Disney Restructures Ad Sales and Media Distribution Under Media Networks Group

Disney’s reorganization continues with Ad Sales and Media Distribution now falling under the Disney Media Networks group.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that President of Ad Sales, Rita Ferro, and President of Media Distribution, Justin Connolly, now report to Disney Media Networks co-chairs, Peter Rice and Jimmy Pitaro.
- Reorganization within Disney started with Monday’s news that Kevin Mayer, former President of Direct-to-Consumer and International, had left Disney to become the CEO of TikTok.
- That same day, Disney Parks, Experience and Products announced a reorganization that placed Josh D’Amaro in charge of the entire division.
- Kevin Mayer’s former job is now held by Rebecca Campbell, previously President of Disneyland Resort.
- This reorganization comes a week before Disney’s virtual ad sales roadshow for media buyers.