Orange County Mayor Approves Universal Reopening Plan; Disney to Present Next Week

In an interview with CNBC, Mayor Jerry Demings indicated that he will be approving Universal Orlando’s reopening plan, and that Disney will be presenting their plan sometime next week.

What’s Happening:

In the interview Mayor Demings said he will be approving the plan for Universal Orlando.

The mayor will be submitting a notice to the governor approving their plan tomorrow morning.

He says the theme parks have been cooperative and have proper screening, sanitization, and social distancing protocols.

The low rate of infections in Orange County is driving the mayor’s decision making process.

Demings says Disney indicated that they will be presenting to the Economic Recovery Task Force next week, but the date is not yet determined.

He credits Disney shutting down, and the other parks following suit, for the low infection rate in Central Florida.

Catch up quick:

The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force approved plans for Universal Orlando and some small attractions to reopen.

These recommendations were sent to the mayor who approved them.

The plans for Universal Orlando will be sent to the governor of Florida for final approval.

The approval letters for 12 smaller attractions have already been sent to the governor

Universal expects to open to the general public on June 5, following a soft opening period.

Today after our @OrangeCoFL Economic Recovery Task Force meeting, I signed letters of recommendation for the re-opening of 12 local attractions. Their safety measures and plans were reviewed by our Div. of #BuildingSafety. The letters went to @GovRonDeSantis' Office. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/ZUdqoE5Yhj — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings (@OCFLMayor) May 21, 2020

