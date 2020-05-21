Rebecca Campbell Looks Fondly at Her Time as Disneyland Resort President

A few hours ago, Former Disneyland Resort President Rebecca Campbell took to Instagram to share one of her favorite moments during her time at the park before she leaves to become Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, for The Walt Disney Company.

Disneyland Resort President Rebecca Campbell is departing her current position to become Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, for The Walt Disney Company.

Campbell has taken to Instagram to reflect on her time as President of the Disneyland Resort

Campbell had captioned the photo: “I remember my first day on the job at Disneyland, going up to Walt's apartment, and looking out the window to see the amazing Cast Members and wonderful guests. It was a powerful moment, and one that has stuck with me ever since. I feel extremely grateful to have had this experience and to have met so many incredible people along the way. As I embark on my next role as chairman of Disney's international business units and streaming services including Disney+, I want to thank all of you for making the Disneyland Resort truly the Happiest Place on Earth. I was a frequent guest of the parks before I worked here… and I have no doubt I'll be back often with my family.”

Campbell became the President of the Disneyland Resort after former President Josh D’Amaro moved east to become the President of the Walt Disney World

