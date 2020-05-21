“Star Wars” Publicist Charles Lippincott and Boom Operator Ken Nightingall Pass Away

Besides being the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, today marks a sad day for Star Wars fans, as we learned of the passing of two key behind-the-scenes players from the original 1977 film. Publicist Charles Lippincott and boom microphone operator Ken Nightingall both made their mark on A Galaxy Far, Far Away by participating in the production and marketing of Star Wars, and now we must sadly bid them farewell.
Lippincott was instrumental in promoting Star Wars to the public, having brought the film to San Diego Comic-Con in 1976, sold the film’s comic book rights to Marvel, and helped create the notorious made-for-TV Star Wars Holiday Special in 1978. Nightingall made his mark not only by recording the movie’s sound on set, but by becoming known as the crew member who wore pink booty shorts to Tatooine.
What’s happening:
- Star Wars publicist Charles Lippincott and boom operator Ken Nightingall both passed away this week at the ages of 80 and 92, respectively.
- According to StarWars.com, Lippincott “is widely credited for setting the trajectory of Star Wars fandom with his grassroots-style convention presentations beginning in 1976, well before the release of the first film.”
- Nightingall became something of an internet and convention phenomenon in recent years, inspiring pink-shorts cosplay at Star Wars Celebration and even custom action figures and LEGO minifigures based on the above behind-the-scenes photo.
What they’re saying:
- George Lucas, Star Wars creator: "Charley was one of the founding pillars of the Star Wars films and phenomenon. He began in earnest the concept of licensing motion pictures at a time when the only other company doing so was Disney. Charley was the one who said early on that 'we can make this work' and was the first person to both develop Star Wars licensing and engage with the fans. He had insights into marketing and public relations that were truly unparalleled."
- Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker actor: “"He became a legend of marketing for a reason … He was brilliant at what he did. We traveled the world together promoting Star Wars before anyone knew what it was. He was a good friend, and I’ll always miss him."
- Chris Munro, Oscar-winning sound mixer: “I first met Ken when I entered the industry over 50 years ago. He was immensely supportive of me as I carved my early career as a young sound mixer. ‘Legend’ is the word that springs to mind when I try to describe him. He will be sadly missed by our film community but his is a life and career that should be celebrated. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”