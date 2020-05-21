“Star Wars” Publicist Charles Lippincott and Boom Operator Ken Nightingall Pass Away

Besides being the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, today marks a sad day for Star Wars fans, as we learned of the passing of two key behind-the-scenes players from the original 1977 film. Publicist Charles Lippincott and boom microphone operator Ken Nightingall both made their mark on A Galaxy Far, Far Away by participating in the production and marketing of Star Wars, and now we must sadly bid them farewell.

Lippincott was instrumental in promoting Star Wars to the public, having brought the film to San Diego Comic-Con in 1976, sold the film’s comic book rights to Marvel, and helped create the notorious made-for-TV Star Wars Holiday Special in 1978. Nightingall made his mark not only by recording the movie’s sound on set, but by becoming known as the crew member who wore pink booty shorts to Tatooine.

What's happening:

Nightingall became something of an internet and convention phenomenon

What they're saying: