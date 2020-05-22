Guest Relations at Disneyland and WDW Make Statement Regarding Reservations at Both Destinations

by | May 22, 2020 11:45 AM Pacific Time

Just a short time ago, the Disney Parks Blog posted a message from Guest Relations at both the Disneyland Resort in California and the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

What’s Happening:

  • Guest Relations at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World have come together to send a message to anybody considering a vacation at either destination in the coming months.
  • There are a few noteworthy items in the post:
  • They mention that reservations can be made for dates starting in July of 2020 at both resorts, but note that they may need to make adjustments to booked experiences, tickets, and passes as the situation continues to evolve.
  • They also state that if there are any changes to a reservation that need to change on the guest’s end, that they will work with guests to make the necessary modifications.
  • The full message from Disneyland and Walt Disney World Guest Relations:
    • Dear Guests,

It’s an understatement to say that the past few months have been a challenging time for us all.  As we navigate the longest park closures in our histories, we’ve loved hearing your kind words of hope and seeing how you’ve made your own Disney memories at home has uplifted and inspired us all.

During this time, we know it can be difficult to plan your Disney vacation. Now more than ever we’re longing for the opportunity to come together with family and friends to escape, to celebrate, to re-do missed milestones, like birthdays and anniversaries and to make new Disney memories.

Given the current uncertainty as to when we will reopen Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort, we’ve had to periodically adjust the schedule for the ability to book hotel reservations at our resorts. While we’re currently accepting reservations starting in July 2020 at both resorts, as this situation evolves, timing may continue to shift.

As we continue to follow guidance from government and health care officials regarding how we’ll be able to reopen our parks and resorts in a responsible way, we may also need to make real-time adjustments to booked experiences, park tickets and park passes.  

Please know that if any reservations you may have made need to change, we will work with you to make the necessary modifications.

If you haven’t already, we encourage you to check out the recent post from our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pamela Hymel, on how we’re planning for re-opening our parks and resorts.

Our focus remains on the safety of the entire Disney community. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we navigate this unprecedented time together. We continue to be moved by the incredible support and passion our guests have shown for our Disney family, and we hope to see you real soon.

