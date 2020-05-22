Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere” Comes to Digital Release with Bonus Exclusive Deleted Scene

Just over two months after its premiere, Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere is now available for digital purchase. As of today, fans adding the series to their digital collections will also enjoy an exclusive deleted scene from the second episode.

What’s happening:

Hulu’s eight episode drama series, Little Fires Everywhere , is now available on Digital platforms for audiences to enjoy.

, is now available on Digital platforms for audiences to enjoy. Viewers adding this juicy series to their digital collections will also be able to check out an exclusive deleted scene from episode 2. Currently, the series is available for $14.99 on Vudu

The show based on the bestselling novel by Celeste Ng, premiered on Hulu this past March.

About the series:

“Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.”

The cast includes:

Reese Witherspoon (Elena Richardson)

Kerry Washington (Mia Warren)

Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson)

Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough)

Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson)

Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson)

Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson)

Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson)

Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren)

Huang Lu (Bebe Chow)

