NBA and Disney In Talks to Resume the Basketball Season Exclusively at Walt Disney World

The NBA is in talks with Disney to possibly resume the NBA season in late July at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World according to NBA Spokesperson Mike Bass.

What’s Happening:

ESPN Walt Disney World

If negotiations are successful, NBA fans could expect to see games resume in late July.

Mike Bass didn’t elaborate if the season would resume where it left off or proceed directly into the playoffs.

The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has three arenas and Walt Disney World has more than enough hotel accommodations to support the events.

This plan would allow the league to resume playing while limiting exposure due to constant travel.

The NBA has a board of governors call set for next Friday and teams are expecting an update no later than June 1st.

Part of the NBA’s plan to resume games includes a two-week quarantine for players followed by several weeks of training.

ESPN Wide World of Sports has been used as a training ground for professional sports over the years, including as a Spring training camp for the Atlanta Braves.

The Jr. NBA held their global championship at ESPN Wide World of Sports

Walt Disney World is also home to the NBA Experience at Disney Springs.

Parts of Disney Springs have reopened

What They’re Saying: