Walt Disney World to Present Reopening Plans, Date to Orange County Economic Recovery Taskforce Tomorrow

With Central Florida theme parks such as Universal Orlando Resort already announcing reopening plans, it has been announced that both Disney and SeaWorld will present their plans tomorrow, May 27th.
- At the Orange County Coronavirus Briefing, Mayor Jerry Demings revealed that Walt Disney World will be presenting their reopening plans tomorrow.
- Disney confirmed the news in a tweet:
— Disney Parks News (@DisneyParksNews) May 26, 2020
- SeaWorld Orlando is also expected to share their plans.
- The presentations will occur during the meeting scheduled for 10am ET.
- Mayor Demings has already seen a preview version of their plans.
- As with last week’s meeting with Universal, the virtual presentations will be made to the Orange County Economic Recovery Taskforce.
- Once presented, the plans will be available to the public.
- If approved by the taskforce, Mayor Demings will send a letter to Governor DeSantis recommending approval of the plans.
- Per Florida guidelines, the reopening plans must include a reopening date.
- Inspectors from the State and the County, visited Walt Disney World and SeaWorld today to determine if they were following the CDC Guidelines.