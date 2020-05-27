The Avengers Reassemble in New Teaser for Upcoming War Table Event for “Marvel’s Avengers”

Marvel fans have been waiting patiently for the release of Marvel’s Avengers after it was delayed back in January. Luckily, Marvel released a video today teasing an upcoming “War Table” event that will give fans a closer look at the upcoming game.

The video addresses worries of another delay to the highly anticipated game and quotes them by once again sharing the September 4 release date.

The video also shares a date for a “War Table” event on June 24 that promises: New Trailers A look at Co-Op Gameplay A look at Story Missions

We also see the #Reassemble which will be used to promote the release of the game.

