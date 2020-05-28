Disney Legend Bill Farmer Reads a Goofy and Max Story on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Disney Legend Bill Farmer joins the fun today reading about Goofy and his son Max from 365 Bedtime Stories.

What's happening:

The official Disney YouTube

For today’s Storytime with… segment, voice actor Bill Farmer provides a wonderful reading of “A Prizewinning Pair” about Goofy and Max. The duo set out on a camping trip hoping to catch sight of Bigfoot to win a father and son TV contest. Check it out below:

Did you know:

Farmer is a Disney Legend who has been the voice of Goofy since 1987 appearing in TV shows and movies as the anthropomorphic dog.

He also hosts a brand new Disney+ show, It’s a Dog’s Life that follows all sorts of dogs in their awesome and somewhat unusual daily lives.

