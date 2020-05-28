Disney Legend Bill Farmer Reads a Goofy and Max Story on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Disney Legend Bill Farmer joins the fun today reading about Goofy and his son Max from 365 Bedtime Stories.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s happening:
- The official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans as actors, singers, and hosts from across the Disney brands read beloved Disney tales.
- For today’s Storytime with… segment, voice actor Bill Farmer provides a wonderful reading of “A Prizewinning Pair” about Goofy and Max. The duo set out on a camping trip hoping to catch sight of Bigfoot to win a father and son TV contest. Check it out below:
Did you know:
- Farmer is a Disney Legend who has been the voice of Goofy since 1987 appearing in TV shows and movies as the anthropomorphic dog.
- He also hosts a brand new Disney+ show, It’s a Dog’s Life that follows all sorts of dogs in their awesome and somewhat unusual daily lives.
More Disney Storytime with…:
- Singer and actress AJ Michalka takes fans on an adventure with Rapunzel.
- Randall Park reads a Disney classic about Mickey Mouse as a Pied Piper.
- Ginger Zee and her young pal Adrian revisit “A Sure Cure for the Hiccups”—a perfect bedtime story!
- Agent Phil Coulson aka Clark Gregg changes franchises to read a Star Wars themed story “The Witch and the Wookiee.”
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini shared an Inside Out story with fans.
- Erin Andrews reads the story “The Missing Daffodils” about Minnie Mouse and Daisy and some disappearing flowers
- Jodie Sweetin tells a fun Nala and Simba story about the cubs looking for their own hideout!
- The soulful Cynthia Erivo reads a story about Princess Tiana and her trip to New York City.
- Prince Caspian aka Ben Barnes shares an exciting Robin Hood story with Disney fans
- Bobby Moynihan (and special guest R2-D2) has some fun on Star Wars Day with an adventure about C-3PO.