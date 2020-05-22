AJ Michalka Reads a Rapunzel Story In Today’s #DisneyMagicMoments Storytime Video

As part of the #DisneyMagicMoments series, we have been seeing almost daily posts featuring a celebrity reading a Disney story. Today is no different as we get to hear AJ Michalka from ABC’s Schooled reads Rapunzel Finds a Friend.

What’s Happening:

AJ Michalka from ABC’s Schooled is the star of this video where she reads a selection from 365 Bedtime Stories , a short story titled Rapunzel Finds a Friend .

is the star of this video where she reads a selection from , a short story titled . The story is based on the main character of the 2010 film, Tangled and could very well be the canon origin story of how Rapunzel met her famous chameleon sidekick, Pascal.