AJ Michalka Reads a Rapunzel Story In Today’s #DisneyMagicMoments Storytime Video

As part of the #DisneyMagicMoments series, we have been seeing almost daily posts featuring a celebrity reading a Disney story. Today is no different as we get to hear AJ Michalka from ABC’s Schooled reads Rapunzel Finds a Friend.
- AJ Michalka from ABC’s Schooled is the star of this video where she reads a selection from 365 Bedtime Stories, a short story titled Rapunzel Finds a Friend.
- The story is based on the main character of the 2010 film, Tangled and could very well be the canon origin story of how Rapunzel met her famous chameleon sidekick, Pascal.
- In ABC’s Schooled, Michalka plays William Penn Academy music teacher Lainey Lewis, and has demonstrated her talent and versatility as a successful actress, musician and songwriter. She starred in J.J. Abrams’ film Super 8, and opposite Diane Lane and John Malkovich in the Walt Disney Pictures feature film Secretariat.
- Michalka began her acting career with several roles in television, including the Disney Channel Original Movie Cow Belles, and is also an accomplished musician, playing guitar, piano and percussion, as well as singing and songwriting. As a member of the duo Aly & AJ, she and her sister released two hit albums with Hollywood Records, becoming platinum-selling recording artists at a very young age.
