HSMTMTS Stars Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini Read an Emotional “Inside Out” Story

by | May 15, 2020 12:50 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series read a Little Golden Book adaptation of Pixar’s Inside Out in today’s Disney Storytime video.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

More Disney Storytime with…:

Week Seven:

  • Dancing with the Stars host Erin Andrews reads a Minnie Mouse/Daisy Duck girl powers story.
  • Jodie Sweetin tells a fun Nala and Simba story about the cubs looking for their own hideout!
  • The soulful Cynthia Erivo reads a story about Princess Tiana and her trip to New York City.
  • Prince Caspian aka Ben Barnes shares an exciting Robin Hood story with Disney fans
  • Bobby Moynihan (and special guest R2-D2) has some fun on Star Wars Day with an adventure about C-3PO.

Week Six:

  • Disney Legend, Anika Noni Rose adds a little magic to your Sunday with a Tiana-themed story.
  • Hear a bedtime story about Winnie the Pooh as told by Kal Penn from Mira, Royal Detective.
  • Roar along as JD McCrary tells a story about Simba.
  • Listen to a Big Hero 6 story as told by Jamie Chung, the voice of Go Go!
  • Matthew Morrison (and his family) join the fun with a Buzz Lightyear-centric adventure.
  • National Geographic’s Bear Grylls gets friendly with the foxes as he reads a Robin Hood story.
  • Free climber Alex Honnold shares a short story from Star Wars: Myths and Fables.

Week Five:

  • Kristen Schaal reads a chapter from Marvel’s The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl: 2 Fuzzy, 2 Furious.
  • The singing voice of Jasmine, Lea Salonga, reads a story about Agrabah’s princess.
  • Ariel herself, Jodi Benson, reads a story about The Little Mermaid.
  • Once Upon A Time’s Colin O'Donoghue gives an animated retelling of a Captain Hook story.
  • Moana spends a day with the kids from her village in this story told by Christy Carlson Romano.
  • Peyton Elizabeth Lee takes us on a tour of the Hundred Acre Wood with Winnie the Pooh.
  • Take a few moments out of your day and listen as Courtney B. Vance tells a story about Bolt!

Week Four:

  • Anna Cathcart from Descendants 2 and Once Upon a Time reads a Disney Easter story
  • The Avengers face off against Ultron as only Meg Donnelly from Zombies could tell it.
  • Anthony Daniels does his best C-3PO as he reads “R2-D2 and the Renegade Rescue.”
  • Follow along as Michael Ealy reads about Arlo and Spot from The Good Dinosaur.
  • Auli’i Cravalho loves a good book and reads a story about the sweet and brave Moana. 
  • Broadway’s Elsa, Ciara Renee share an adventure about Anna and Elsa as they visit neighboring kingdoms.
  • Actor Joonas Suotamo reads a story about Chewbacca and the oh-so-adorable porgs.

Week Three:

  • Happy Easter! Elizabeth Olsen reads a Toy Story adventure where Rex is afraid of the Easter Bunny!
  • Brenda Song brings a new story about Belle from Beauty and the Beast to life.
  • Even on her birthday Daisy Ridley found some time to read a Star Wars story about BB-8 to fans!
  • Marvel stories are proving popular as ZOMBIES star Milo Manheim reads a Guardians of the Galaxy adventure.
  • Officer Judy Hopps read a story?! Yep, Ginnifer Goodwin the voice of the energetic bunny, shares a Zootopia themed tail tale.
  • Sofia Wylie reads a charming tale about Belle and the Beast from 365 Bedtime Stories
  • Be Our Chef’s Angela Kinsey reads a story about everyone’s favorite friendly snowman, Olaf!

Week Two:

  • The multi-talented Disney Legend, Paige O’Hara read—appropriately—a Beauty and the Beast story.
  • ESPN SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan read “A Sure Cure for the Hiccups” from 5 Minute Mickey Mouse Stories.
  • Catch an exciting Iron Man story as told by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg.
  • Tony Hale revealed that Forky asked to borrow his voice for Toy Story 4, then read Forky in Craft Buddy Day for fans of all ages.
  • Hang with Jeff Goldblum and his sons as they read a Pinocchio story from 365 Bedtime Stories.
  • Disney Legend and voice of Mulan, Ming-Na Wen helped fans get over the Tuesday blues as she read A Place for Mulan.
  • Take a break with Ashley Eckstein (and special guest Ahsoka Tano) and listen to The Galaxy Needs You.

Week One:

  • Calling all Spider-Man fans! Jason George read a Marvel short story about Peter Parker and Miles Morales.
  • John Stamos joined the fun reading, A Kiss Goodnight by Disney Legends Floyd Norman and Richard Sherman.
  • Officer Giggle McDimples herself, Ally Maki, read A New Purpose to audiences on Disney’s YouTube channel.
  • Yvette Nicole Brown kicked off the Storytime With… series on March 24th with Elena and the Secret of Avalor.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

 
 
