Colin O’Donoghue Reads a Captain Hook Story on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Colin O'Donoghue joins the fun today reading “A ‘Snappy’ New Ship” from 365 Bedtime Stories.
What’s happening:
- With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.
- As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Colin O'Donoghue is sharing a Captain Hook and Mr. Smee adventure with fans. Check it out below:
Did you know?:
- O’Donoghue is quite familiar with Captain Hook having played the dastardly pirate in the ABC series Once Upon A Time.
- Fans will also be able to see him portray Gordon Cooper in the upcoming National Geographic series The Right Stuff.
