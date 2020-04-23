Colin O’Donoghue Reads a Captain Hook Story on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Colin O'Donoghue joins the fun today reading “A ‘Snappy’ New Ship” from 365 Bedtime Stories.

What’s happening:

With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube

As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Colin O'Donoghue is sharing a Captain Hook and Mr. Smee adventure with fans. Check it out below:

Did you know?:

O’Donoghue is quite familiar with Captain Hook having played the dastardly pirate in the ABC series Once Upon A Time.

Fans will also be able to see him portray Gordon Cooper in the upcoming National Geographic series The Right Stuff.

