Anna Cathcart from “Descendants 3” Reads a Winnie the Pooh Story

Anna Cathcart from Disney Channel’s Descendants 2 and ABC’s Once Upon a Time reads a Disney Easter story about Winnie the Pooh.
What’s Happening:
- Today’s Disney “Storytime with…” video features a tale from 5-Minute Easter Stories called “Winnie the Pooh: The Easter Egg Hunt” from Anna Cathcart.
- Disney Channel fans will recognize Anna as Dizzy in Descendants 2 and Descendants 3.
- Her connection to one of Cinderella’s stepsisters also extended to two episodes of ABC’s Once Upon a Time where she played Drizella as a tween.
More Disney Storytime with…:
- The Avengers face off against Ultron as only Meg Donnelly from Zombies could tell it.
- C-3PO himself, Anthony Daniels, reads a Star Wars story about everyone’s favorite pair of droids.
- Follow along as Michael Ealy reads about Arlo and Spot from The Good Dinosaur.
- Auli’i Cravalho loves a good book and reads a story about the sweet and brave Moana.
- Broadway’s Elsa, Ciara Renee share an adventure about Anna and Elsa as they visit neighboring kingdoms.
- Actor Joonas Suotamo reads a story about Chewbacca and the oh-so-adorable porgs.
Week Three:
- Happy Easter! Elizabeth Olsen reads a Toy Story adventure where Rex is afraid of the Easter Bunny!
- Brenda Song brings a new story about Belle from Beauty and the Beast to life.
- Even on her birthday Daisy Ridley found some time to read a Star Wars story about BB-8 to fans!
- Marvel stories are proving popular as ZOMBIES star Milo Manheim reads a Guardians of the Galaxy adventure.
- Officer Judy Hopps read a story?! Yep, Ginnifer Goodwin the voice of the energetic bunny, shares a Zootopia themed
tailtale.
- Sofia Wylie reads a charming tale about Belle and the Beast from 365 Bedtime Stories
- Be Our Chef’s Angela Kinsey reads a story about everyone’s favorite friendly snowman, Olaf!
Week Two:
- The multi-talented Disney Legend, Paige O’Hara read—appropriately—a Beauty and the Beast story.
- ESPN SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan read “A Sure Cure for the Hiccups” from 5 Minute Mickey Mouse Stories.
- Catch an exciting Iron Man story as told by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg.
- Tony Hale revealed that Forky asked to borrow his voice for Toy Story 4, then read Forky in Craft Buddy Day for fans of all ages.
- Hang with Jeff Goldblum and his sons as they read a Pinocchio story from 365 Bedtime Stories.
- Disney Legend and voice of Mulan, Ming-Na Wen helped fans get over the Tuesday blues as she read A Place for Mulan.
- Take a break with Ashley Eckstein (and special guest Ahsoka Tano) and listen to The Galaxy Needs You.
Week One:
- Calling all Spider-Man fans! Jason George read a Marvel short story about Peter Parker and Miles Morales.
- John Stamos joined the fun reading, A Kiss Goodnight by Disney Legends Floyd Norman and Richard Sherman.
- Officer Giggle McDimples herself, Ally Maki, read A New Purpose to audiences on Disney’s YouTube channel.
- Yvette Nicole Brown kicked off the Storytime With… series on March 24th with Elena and the Secret of Avalor.
