Anna Cathcart from “Descendants 3” Reads a Winnie the Pooh Story

Anna Cathcart from Disney Channel’s Descendants 2 and ABC’s Once Upon a Time reads a Disney Easter story about Winnie the Pooh.

What’s Happening:

Today’s Disney “Storytime with…” video features a tale from 5-Minute Easter Stories

Disney Channel fans will recognize Anna as Dizzy in Descendants 2 and Descendants 3 .

and . Her connection to one of Cinderella’s stepsisters also extended to two episodes of ABC’s Once Upon a Time where she played Drizella as a tween.

More Disney Storytime with…:

The Avengers face off against Ultron as only Meg Donnelly Zombies could tell it.

could tell it. C-3PO himself, Anthony Daniels Star Wars story about everyone’s favorite pair of droids.

story about everyone’s favorite pair of droids. Follow along as Michael Ealy The Good Dinosaur .

. Auli’i Cravalho .

Broadway’s Elsa, Ciara Renee an adventure about Anna and Elsa as they visit neighboring kingdoms.

an adventure about Anna and Elsa as they visit neighboring kingdoms. Actor Joonas Suotamo

Week Three:

Week Two:

The multi-talented Disney Legend, Paige O’Hara Beauty and the Beast story.

story. ESPN SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan 5 Minute Mickey Mouse Stories .

anchor . Catch an exciting Iron Man story as told by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg

Tony Hale Toy Story 4 , then read Forky in Craft Buddy Day for fans of all ages.

, then read for fans of all ages. Hang with Jeff Goldblum 365 Bedtime Stories .

. Disney Legend and voice of Mulan Ming-Na Wen A Place for Mulan .

. Take a break with Ashley Eckstein The Galaxy Needs You.

Week One: