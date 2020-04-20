Courtney B. Vance Reads a “Bolt” Story on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Courtney B. Vance joins the fun today reading a story about Bolt!

What’s happening:

With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.

As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Courtney B. Vance reads Bolt: One Ridonculous Adventure. Check it out below:

Did you know?:

Vance plays C.L. Franklin in the upcoming National Geographic series Genius: Aretha. Television fans will also recognize him from roles in FX’s American Crime Story (as Johnnie Cochran), and ABC’s Revenge and Flash Forward .

