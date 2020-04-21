Peyton Elizabeth Lee Reads a Winnie the Pooh Story on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Peyton Elizabeth Lee joins the fun today reading “Pooh’s Neighborhood” from 365 Bedtime Stories.

What’s happening:

With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube

As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Peyton Elizabeth Lee reads about Winnie the Pooh as he learns about this neighborhood in the Hundred Acre Wood. Check it out below:

Did you know?:

Tweens will likely recognize Lee as Andi Mack from the Disney Channel Show Andi Mack .

. Lee also stars in the upcoming Disney+ Original movie Secret Society of Second Born Royals which debuts this summer.

