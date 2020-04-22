Christy Carlson Romano Reads a Moana Story on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Christy Carlson Romano joins the fun today reading “A Day With Moana” from 5-Minute Girl Power Stories.

What’s happening:

With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube

As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Christy Carlson Romano reads about Moana and the children of her village. Check it out below:

Christy Carlson Romano is best known to Disney fans for her various roles on Disney Channel: Ren Stevens on Even Stevens Cadet Captain Stone in Cadet Kelly Voice of Kim Possible on the Kim Possible series Poppy Blu in the Kim Possible DCOM



