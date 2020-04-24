Jodi Benson Reads “The Little Mermaid” on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Disney Legend Jodi Benson joins the fun today reading “The Little Mermaid” from My First Disney Princess Bedtime Storybook.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube

As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Jodi Benson reads a bedtime version of The Little Mermaid. Check it out below:

Did you know?:

Benson has been with the Disney family for a long time and while she’s best known for voicing Ariel Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3 as Barbie Flubber as Weebo Hercules (series) as Helen of Troy Lady and the Tramp II as Lady

She was named a Disney Legend in 2011 along with fellow princess voices Paige O’Hara, Lea Salonga, Linda Larkin, and Anika Noni Rose.

More Disney Storytime with…:

Once Upon A Time ’s Colin O'Donoghue

’s Moana spends a day with the kids from her village in this story told by Christy Carlson Romano

Peyton Elizabeth Lee

Take a few moments out of your day and listen as Courtney B. Vance Bolt!

Week Four:

Week Three:

Week Two:

The multi-talented Disney Legend, Paige O’Hara Beauty and the Beast story.

story. ESPN SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan 5 Minute Mickey Mouse Stories .

anchor . Catch an exciting Iron Man story as told by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg

Tony Hale Toy Story 4 , then read Forky in Craft Buddy Day for fans of all ages.

, then read for fans of all ages. Hang with Jeff Goldblum 365 Bedtime Stories .

. Disney Legend and voice of Mulan Ming-Na Wen A Place for Mulan .

. Take a break with Ashley Eckstein The Galaxy Needs You.

Week One: