Cynthia Erivo Reads a Princess Tiana Story on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Cynthia Erivo joins the fun today reading a story about Tiana from 5-Minute Girl Power Stories.

What’s happening:

For today’s Storytime with… segment, Cynthia Erivo shares an adventure about Princess Tiana who heads to New York City to visit her cousin! Check it out below:

Did you know?:

Erivo starrs Aretha Franklin in the upcoming National Geographic anthology series Genius: Aretha .

In addition to film and television credits, Erivo has performed on stage in London as well as on Broadway, winning a Tony for her portrayal of Celie Harris Johnson in The Color Purple .

. Earlier this year, she was nominated for Best Actress in the movie Harriet and performed one of film’s songs

