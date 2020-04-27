Alex Honnold Reads as Star Wars Short Story on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Free climber Alex Honnold joins the fun today reading a short story from Star Wars: Myths and Fables.

What’s happening:

The official Disney YouTube

For today’s Storytime with… segment, Alex Honnold reads “The Knight and the Dragon” from Star Wars: Myths and Fables. Check it out below:

Did you know?:

Honnold is a celebrated rock climber who was the subject of National Geographic’s 2018 documentary, Free Solo.

Week One: