“Storytime with Lea Salonga” With a Special Story about Princess Jasmine

Lea Salonga, the singing voice of Jasmine from Aladdin, reads today’s Disney “Storytime with…” video with a new story about Princess Jasmine.

What’s Happening:

Lea Salonga reads a story called “A Proper Princess” from Disney’s 5-Minute Princess Stories .

. The story finds Jasmine trying to take a more active leadership role in Agrabah through letters from a merchant in the village.

Lea Salonga provided the singing voice for Jasmine Mulan

The Broadway star sings a little bit of “A Whole New World” at the beginning of the video.

