Bear Grylls Reads a “Robin Hood” Story on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Survival expert Bear Grylls joins the fun today reading a Robin Hood story from 5-Minute Disney Classic Stories.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

The official Disney YouTube

For today’s Storytime with… segment, Bear Grylls reads about the sly fox Robin Hood in “Castle Rescue” from 5-Minute Disney Classic Stories. Check it out below:

Did you know?:

Grylls is the star of Running Wild with Bear Grylls which now airs on National Geographic.

Prior to rising to fame on Discovery Channel's Man vs. Wild, Grylls served in the British Special Forces as part of 21st SAS Regiment and perfected many of his trademark survival skills.

Grylls served in the British Special Forces as part of 21st SAS Regiment and perfected many of his trademark survival skills. Grylls is one of the youngest climbers ever to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

More Disney Storytime with... videos:

