JD McCrary Reads a “Lion King” Story on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. JD McCrary joins the fun today reading a Lion King story from 5-Minute Disney Classic Stories.

What’s happening:

The official Disney YouTube

For today’s Storytime with… segment, JD McCrary brings to life the story “A Prince’s Day” about Simba, Nala, and the other inhabitants of Pride Rock. Check it out below:

Did you know?:

McCrary knows Simba pretty well, in fact he was the voice of the young lion in Disney 2019 version of The Lion King .

. Fans will also recognize McCrary from guest starring as Young Ernie on Disney Channel’s K.C. Undercover “ The Get Along Vault” “ Undercover Mother



Week One: