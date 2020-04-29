Matthew Morrison Reads a Buzz Lightyear Story on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Matthew Morrison (and his family) joins the fun today reading a Buzz Lightyear-centric story from Toy Story: Storybook Collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

For today’s Storytime with… segment, Matthew Morrison reads “Showtime” about Buzz Lightyear joining Bonnie’s as they prepare for a performance. Check it out below:

Prior to bringing his singing talents to Disney, Morrison starred as music teacher Will Schuster on Glee, and as Link Larkin in the Broadway production of Hairspray.

